Former MLA Vasu served notice for alleged anti-party activities

July 22, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - MYSURU

Former MLA Vasu has been served a notice by the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee’s (KPCC) Disciplinary Committee for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities during the recent Assembly elections.

According to sources in the Congress, the notice served to Mr. Vasu, who was denied the party ticket to contest from Chamaraja Assembly constituency during the recent elections, has been given seven days’ time from the date of receipt of the notice to give a reply.

The notice to Mr. Vasu, who had represented Chamaraja Assembly constituency in Mysuru as MLA from 2013 to 2018, comes in the wake of a complaint lodged by former corporator R. Sudanda Kumar accusing the former MLA of indulging in anti-party activities.

It may be mentioned here that Mr. Vasu’s son Kaveesh Gowda had contested as BJP candidate from Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency. The complaint against Mr. Vasu is that he not only vented his ire against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, but also allegedly indulged in anti-party activities by asking his supporters to work against the Congress.

Mr. Vasu, who has been a loyalist of former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily, had incurred Mr. Siddaramaiah’s wrath at a function at the Congress office in Mysuru about a year back. Mr. Siddaramaiah was heard publicly reprimanding Mr. Vasu after lighting the lamp at the Congress function in July last year.