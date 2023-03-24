Former MLA Vasu re-elected as president in new team of MIA

March 24, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - MYSURU

Former MLA Vasu has been re-elected as the president of Mysore Industries Association (MIA) for 2023-2025.

Former Mayor P. Vishwanath was elected as vice-president, Suresh Kumar Jain as general secretary, N. Satish as joint secretry and Shail Ramannavar as treasurer.

The new team of office-bearers was elected unanimously during the biennial elections and Annual General Meeting of MIA held last Sunday, Mr. Suresh Kumar Jain said in a press statement here on Friday.

The executive committee members of MIA include G. Sathish, M.V. Ritesh Gowda, M. Harsha, Gevaram, George Kumar, P. Kumar, U.S. Sadashiv and N. Lingaraje Gowda. Seema Tanveer has been chosen as the executive committee member from the category reserved for women.

Mr. Vasu said the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship had approved an Industry Apprentice Initiative called STRIVE (Skill Strengthening for Industry Value Enhancement) project with a financial support of ₹1 crore to MIA, which had been recognised by the government for successful implementation of UNDP’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) help-desk project during COVID-19.

Under the Industry Apprentice Initiative, nearly 500 youth will be provided apprenticeship with skill training that will help both employees and employers. A tripartite agreement had already been made between the Centre, State government and MIA in the regard, Mr. Vasu said.

MIA vice-president P. Vishwanath said the industries which had made notable contribution to the country’s economy need good infrastructure like roads, water and power supply.

Mr. Suresh Kumar Jain said the MIA had played a key role in downward revision of water and power tariff, besides prices of industrial land.