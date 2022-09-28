Former MLA seeks CID probe into death of woman and her children

Alleging that the Kalaburagi police were deliberately trying to to portray the mysterious death of a 32-year-old woman and her three children on August 11 this year as a case of suicide, former MLA B.R. Patil has demanded CID proble.

Addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Wednesday, Mr. Patil expressed suspicion about the police version that the woman and her three children took the extreme step and it looked there were several loose ends.

Revappa Duddagi, husband of the victim Ambika had alleged that his wife had an illicit relationship with his neighbor Siddappa S. Gidani and had also filed a complaint against Siddappa, his father Shivalingappa and his wife Basamma and Ambika’s brother-in-law Basavaraj in connection with the murder.

Mr. Patil pointed out that in a statement to the police that Revappa revealed that Siddappa had purchased 6.21 acre of agricultural land from him at a cost of ₹7.51 lakh back in 2015, but failed to pay the amount even after completion of the registration. Recently the family of Revappa left the village. Revappa was staying at Solapur in Maharashtra, while Ambika settled with parents at Ravoor village in Chittapur taluk, he said.

According to Revappa’s complaint on August 10, Ambika’s brother-in-law Basavaraj took her along with three children to Madan Hipparga on pretext of recovering the amount from Siddappa for the land he purchased seven years ago. However, Basavaraj left Ambika and her children at Madan Hipparga and returned to Ravoor. Later, their bodies were found in a well nearby her residence on August 11.

Mr. Patil said that police could not rule out possibilities that Ambika and her children were killed before throwing them into the well. He demanded a CID probe into the alleged murder case.