Former MLA Sathyanarayana passes away

M. Sathyanarayana, Congress leader and former MLA from Chamundeshwari constituency, passed away at a private hospital here on Thursday night following a brief illness. He was 74. He leaves behind two sons and a daughter.
Siddaramaiah, former Chief Minister, paid his last respects. Minister in-charge of Mysuru district G.T. Deve Gowda, JD(S) State president A.H. Vishwanath, Minister in-charge of Chamarajnagar district Puttaranga Shetty and scores of party workers and members from the Mysuru ZP and TP paid homage. The last rites were performed on Friday.
Sathyanarayana was elected to the State Assembly on the Congress ticket from Chamundeshwari in 2008 after the former CM decided to fight elections from Varuna constituency. He, however, lost the 2013 elections from the same constituency against Mr. Deve Gowda.
