ADVERTISEMENT

Former MLA Ramaswamy demands ban on Darshan movies

Published - June 13, 2024 07:17 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA and BJP leader A.T. Ramaswamy has demanded a ban on movies of actor Darshan, accused of murdering a youth from Chitradurga, and also throwing him out of Karnataka Film Chambers.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press conference in Hassan on Thursday, Mr. Ramaswamy said the case against the actor was serious. He and his associates murdered a youth in a way that could be seen in movies. “Being an actor, he should uphold the culture and rich heritage of the land. But his act shows how popularity and money made the individual commit. Celebrities should earn their name through their good deeds. The stars of the past refused to act in scenes where they had to smoke or drink alcohol. But, now we are witnessing only the degradation of ethics,” he said.

Further, he opined that Darshan was accused of involving himself in similar crimes in the past. However, he got away with them. He was not convicted then. Had he been punished for his earlier misdeeds, he would not have dared to commit this crime, the former MLA said.

At least now, he said, the State government should investigate the case properly and ensure he is punished for the crime he committed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US