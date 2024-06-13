Former MLA Ramaswamy demands ban on Darshan movies

Former MLA and BJP leader A.T. Ramaswamy has demanded a ban on movies of actor Darshan, accused of murdering a youth from Chitradurga, and also throwing him out of Karnataka Film Chambers.

In a press conference in Hassan on Thursday, Mr. Ramaswamy said the case against the actor was serious. He and his associates murdered a youth in a way that could be seen in movies. “Being an actor, he should uphold the culture and rich heritage of the land. But his act shows how popularity and money made the individual commit. Celebrities should earn their name through their good deeds. The stars of the past refused to act in scenes where they had to smoke or drink alcohol. But, now we are witnessing only the degradation of ethics,” he said.

Further, he opined that Darshan was accused of involving himself in similar crimes in the past. However, he got away with them. He was not convicted then. Had he been punished for his earlier misdeeds, he would not have dared to commit this crime, the former MLA said.

At least now, he said, the State government should investigate the case properly and ensure he is punished for the crime he committed.

