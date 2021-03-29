Former MLA P.J. Jacob passes away at 90

The former MLA from Kalghatgi and Rajyotsava Award winner Reverend P.J. Jacob passed away on Tuesday. He was 90.

He was the founder-president of Good News Welfare Society, which runs various educational institutions, from anganwadi to degree colleges. He led several agitations for development of the backward taluk. He used his good offices to get drinking water to villages, roads and other facilities to Dalit colonies and helped in efforts to set up vocational training colleges.

Rev. Jacob had won as independent candidate from Kalghatgi in 1983. He was involved in philanthropic activities and was given the Rajyotsava Award for social service. Karnatak University had honoured him with honorary doctoral degree.

A native of Kerala, Reverend Jacob had come to Kalghatgi in 1964 after his education in Goa and Belagavi. He was popularly known as Father Jacob.

Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar and others mourned his demise.