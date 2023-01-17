ADVERTISEMENT

Former Karnataka MLA passes away

January 17, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Hassan

Thimmappa Hegde represented Sagar constituency in the Legislative Assembly in 1978 and 1983

The Hindu Bureau

L.T. Thimmappa Hegde. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former MLA L.T. Thimmappa Hegde died due to old age-related health issues at Lingadahalli in Sagar on Tuesday. He was 94. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Thimmappa Hegde represented Sagar constituency in the Legislative Assembly in 1978 and 1983. He was instrumental in setting up areca growers’ association in Sagar.

He is remembered for his contribution to the cooperative sector. He worked as director of Spices Board, Land Tribunal and other bodies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The last rites were conducted at his native place on the day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US