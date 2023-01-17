Former Karnataka MLA passes away

January 17, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - Hassan

Former MLA L.T. Thimmappa Hegde died due to old age-related health issues at Lingadahalli in Sagar on Tuesday. He was 94. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Thimmappa Hegde represented Sagar constituency in the Legislative Assembly in 1978 and 1983. He was instrumental in setting up areca growers’ association in Sagar.

He is remembered for his contribution to the cooperative sector. He worked as director of Spices Board, Land Tribunal and other bodies.

The last rites were conducted at his native place on the day.

