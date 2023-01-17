HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former MLA passes away

January 17, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
L.T. Thimmappa Hegde.

L.T. Thimmappa Hegde. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former MLA L.T. Thimmappa Hegde died due to old age-related health issues at Lingadahalli in Sagar on Tuesday. He was 94. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

Thimmappa Hegde represented Sagar constituency in the Legislative Assembly in 1978 and 1983. He was instrumental in setting up areca growers’ association in Sagar.

He is remembered for his contribution to the cooperative sector. He worked as director of Spices Board, Land Tribunal and other bodies.

The last rites were conducted at his native place on the day.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.