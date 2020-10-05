Karnataka

Former MLA passes away

B.I. Patil  

The former MLA and Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti leader B.I. Patil died in Belagavi on Sunday.

He was 75. He passed away in a private hospital after a brief illness, his family sources said.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

He was MES MLA from Uchagaon Assembly constituency in Belagavi district for four terms. He was among the foremost proponents of the demand that Belagavi and other Marathi-speaking areas should be merged with Maharashtra.

