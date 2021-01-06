Former MLA Motakpalli passes away

The former MLA from Sedam Assembly constituency Basavantreddy Patil Motakpalli (in photo) died after prolonged illness at his residence in Motakpalli of Sedam taluk in Kalaburagi district late on Monday. He was 88.

He joined politics in 1978 and became a zilla panchayat member in 1988. A two-term legislator, Motakpalli contested his first Assembly election in 1989. He also won on Congress ticket in 1999. He had lost in 1994.

The leader ended his association with the Congress and joined the BJP 10 years ago. He was closely associated with the former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna.

Mr. Motakpalli is survived by his son, daughter and six grandchildren.

The last rites of the leader were performed in his native village of Motakpalli on Tuesday afternoon.