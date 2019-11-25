Karnataka

Former MLA dead

Narayan Rao Tarale, former MLA for Belagavi North, passed away due to age-related complications in Belagavi on Sunday. He was 83.

Tarale, one among the prominent leaders of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti, was a Marathi activist who took part in agitations seeking the merger of Belagavi with Maharashtra most of his life. He was elected from Belagavi North Assembly constituency in 1994. He was also the vice-president of the Maratha Mandal group of educational institutions.

The former MLA Sanjay Patil and others visited his house and offered condolences.

