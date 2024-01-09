Former MLA A.T. Ramaswamy stages protest against H.D. Revanna

January 09, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former MLA and BJP leader A.T. Ramaswamy, on Tuesday, staged a protest with his supporters, demanding an investigation into an alleged land deal involving former Minister H.D. Revanna and his family members in Hassan.

Mr. Ramaswamy and his supporters took out a march and formed a human chain at N.R. Circle in the city. They raised slogans against Revanna, and Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna.

Revanna and his family members allegedly forced Karthik of Kaduvinakote village in Holenarasipur to sell his 13.5 acres of land to a person in Bengaluru. He and his wife were allegedly assaulted and threatened them with dire consequences if they did not sell the land.

“Whoever assaults women should face the law. The police are trying to cover up the case without investigating it properly,” said Mr. Ramaswamy. He also alleged that Revanna and his family were tarnishing the image of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda through their acts.

