GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former MLA A.T. Ramaswamy stages protest against H.D. Revanna

January 09, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA and BJP leader A.T. Ramaswamy, on Tuesday, staged a protest with his supporters, demanding an investigation into an alleged land deal involving former Minister H.D. Revanna and his family members in Hassan.

Mr. Ramaswamy and his supporters took out a march and formed a human chain at N.R. Circle in the city. They raised slogans against Revanna, and Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna.

Revanna and his family members allegedly forced Karthik of Kaduvinakote village in Holenarasipur to sell his 13.5 acres of land to a person in Bengaluru. He and his wife were allegedly assaulted and threatened them with dire consequences if they did not sell the land.

“Whoever assaults women should face the law. The police are trying to cover up the case without investigating it properly,” said Mr. Ramaswamy. He also alleged that Revanna and his family were tarnishing the image of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda through their acts.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Hassan / land resources / crime / demonstration

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.