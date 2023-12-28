ADVERTISEMENT

Former MLA demands inquiry into alleged forced land purchase by Revanna and family members

December 28, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA and BJP leader A.T. Ramaswamy has demanded a high-level inquiry into recent allegations of forced land purchase against former Minister H.D. Revanna and his family members.

In a press conference in Hassan on Mr. Ramaswamy said Karthik, a resident of Holenarasipur who worked for Revanna’s family for many years, had alleged that he and his wife were kidnapped and harassed to give up their land. “The land has been registered in the name of Kiran Reddy. Karthik and his wife filed the complaint long ago. But so far, the family members have not responded to the issue. The police, who are supposed to investigate the case, have stood by the perpetrators of the crime,” he said.

A high-level inquiry should be ordered to bring out the truth in the case. “The investigation should probe the relationship between Revanna’s family and Kiran Reddy, the businessman. The benami transactions should come out,” he said.

Answering a question on the JD-BJP alliance, Mr. Ramaswamy said he was against the alliance. The JD(S) sent him out of the party. “How can I join hands with them? I am against the understanding between the two parties. I will not support Prajwal Revanna in the coming Lok Sabha election,” he said.

