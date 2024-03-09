GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former MLA and Congress leader Vasu passes away

He was a close associate of former Chief Minister Veerappa Moil and had been his political secretary

March 09, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former MLA Vasu

Former MLA Vasu

Former MLA and Congress leader Vasu, 72, passed away in the city on Saturday, March 9, after a prolonged illness.

He was a close associate of former Chief Minister Veerappa Moil and had been his political secretary. Vasu was also an industrialist and the president of the Mysuru Industries Association besides being the founder of Vidyavikas Educational Institutions including the Vidya Vikas Institute of Engineering and Technology. He evinced interest in issues germane to Mysuru including conservation of lakes

An amiable personality on good terms with leaders cutting across party lines, Vasu was also a former mayor of Mysuru and remained a Congress loyalist. He was elected from the Chamaraja Assembly segment in Mysuru as an MLA in 2013 but lost to L. Nagendra of the BJP in 2018 elections.

During his tenure as an MLA when Mr. Siddaramaiah was the Chief Minister from 2013 to 2018, the constituency saw many development works including a new building for Maharani’s College for Arts and Commerce, Jayadeva Hospital besides a new trauma care centre and the District Hospital

However, he fell out with Mr. Siddaramaiah and was denied the ticket to seek re-election from the Chamaraja segment in 2023 elections.

Though disappointed, he remained within the party fold but the incident triggered one of his sons Kavish Gowda, to join the BJP fold and contest from the Chamundeshwari segment.

Congress leaders including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and others have condoled the death of Vasu. Mr. Siddaramaiah expressed his grief over the passing away of Vasu while Mr. Shivakumar recalled his political journey to point out that Vasu was a good organiser who strived to build the party in Mysuru region.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / Karnataka / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.