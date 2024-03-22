Former MLA accuses Congress of failing to keep promise made to Kuruba community

March 22, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - Belagavi

Ramesh Kudchi, Congress leader, former MLA and Kuruba community leader, has complained that the Congress leadership has not kept a promise made to him and the community.

Senior leaders, including Satish Jarkiholi, made a promise to field a candidate from the Kuruba community from Chikkodi parliamentary seat. However, it has not been fulfilled. It is injustice, he told reporters in Belagavi on Friday.

According to him, at a conference of Kuruba community in Belagavi a few months ago, party leaders assured the community that one of them will get the party ticket. The assurance was made in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. But it has not been kept, Mr. Kudchi said.

“I was also an aspirant, but I was not nominated,” he said. Congress nominated Mrinal Hebbalkar, son of Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, and Priyanka Jarkiholi, daughter of Minister Satish Jarkiholi, as the party candidates from Belagavi and Chikkodi.

He said that instead, the party has made community leader Lakshmanrao Chingle as the Belagavi Urban Development Authority chairman. “We have to be content with this. It is unfortunate,” he said.

