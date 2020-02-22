Former MLA accuses BJP of trying to influence SC

Vijayapura

22 February 2020 17:51 IST

Expressing anguish over the recent Supreme Court verdict which said that reservation is not a fundamental right, the former MLA and District Congress Committee president, Raju Algur, has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to influence the court.

“The BJP has always been against reservation, and it is trying to influence the judiciary to announced verdicts that support its narrative,” he said.

Saying that anti-Dalit verdicts are being passed because there are not enough Dalits in the judiciary, Mr. Algur demanded reservation in judiciary for the same.

“We have today reached a state where we should start demanding reservation in the judiciary also. If Dalits are in judiciary, then we can expect verdicts in favor of the community,” he said.

To a question, he said that in the coming days, they will launch a campaign demanding reservation in judiciary.

Mr. Algur said that Dalits are getting reservation not based on the socio-economic conditions but based on untouchability.

“Reservation will continue in the country so long untouchability and inequality prevails,” he said.

Later, he said that a mega ‘Samvidhan Bachao’ programme will be held in Vijayapura city on February 24.

He said that over 2 lakh people are expected to participate in the event which will be attended by leaders such as Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader, Sitaram Yechury, activist Swami Agnivesh, former Union Ministers Yeshwant Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha, former Chief Ministers, Siddaramaiah, H.D. Kumaraswamy, and others.

The event will start from 4 p.m. in an open area on Kolhar Road near Jumanal village.

“Since it is a struggle to save the Constitution and to protest against CAA, the NRC, and the NPR, everyone who believes in the protection of the Constitution should attend the event,” Mr. Algur said.