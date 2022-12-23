Former Minister’s farmhouse at Davangere raided, wild animals rescued

December 23, 2022 12:17 am | Updated 09:55 am IST - Bengaluru

In a joint operation, the CCB, along with the Forest Department, raided the farmhouse of former Minister S.S. Mallikarjun at Davangere and found seven deers, 10 black bucks, seven wild boars, three mongooses, and two jackals being kept illegally.

The officials booked the manager and an employee under various sections of the wildlife Act and have taken the animals for medical examination, following which they would be released into the forest, an official said.

The incident came to light when the CCB, following a wildlife poaching case registered in Hebbal, on December 18, arrested Senthil, who confessed that he had killed the deer from the farmhouse in Davangere.

Based on his confession, a team of police went along with him to recover the carcass for further investigation and found the mini zoo and alerted the Forest officials.

The manager of the farmhouse claimed that they had permission for housing a few wild animals, which is being examined, a police officer said.

Inquiries revealed that the wild animals were being bought from the tribals and poachers and kept in the farm. While the jackals have been kept as a pet for good will, the deers are suspected to be reared for the meat.