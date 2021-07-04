Karnataka

Former Minister’s brother arrested

The former Minister P.T. Parameshwar Naik’s younger brother, P.T. Shivaji Naik, who is said to have attacked an elderly man over a land dispute, was arrested on Sunday.

The police arrested Shivaji Naik for attacking Sharan Naik of Lakshmiputra Tanda. A case has been registered against Shivaji Naik at Arsikere Harappanahalli taluk in Davangere district.

Sharan Naik has been admitted to the Davangere District Hospital for treatment.

Based on a complaint filed by the Sharan Naik’s relative, Sridevi, the police arrested Shivaji Naik, his wife Kumari Bai and son Rahul.

In turn, Shivaji Naik lodged a counter case against Sharan Naik’s family members, including his wife Sridevi, his elder brother Shivakumar and Jagadish, who were also arrested.

All the six were shifted to Hoovina Hadagali Prison in Vijayanagar district.


