Former Minister Vinay Kulkarni released from jail

Belagavi

21 August 2021 19:27 IST

CBI had charged him with plotting the murder of Yogeshgouda Goudar, former zilla panchayat member

Vinay Kulkarni, former Minister, was released on bail from the Hindalga jail in Belagavi on Saturday.

He was granted bail by the Supreme Court and the special court to try people’s representatives recently. Prison officials released the Congress leader after ascertaining the reception of documents from the concerned court officials on Saturday morning.

The CBI had charged Mr. Kulkarni with plotting the murder of Yogeshgouda Goudar, former zilla panchayat member.

Mr. Kulkarni said he strongly believed that he would be cleared of all the charges one day. “I am thankful to the Supreme Court that granted me bail in this case. Very soon, I will be cleared of all charges,” he told journalists.

He said had learnt many lessons in jail. “I have picked up some lessons of life. I have also developed the habit of reading. Earlier, I did not have that habit,” he said.

“We were given daily tasks in the jail and that helped me develop a disciplined routine. I have followed all the rules in there. My perspective in life has changed. I have understood how to move ahead in life now,” he said.

“I am not like other politicians. I remain a farmer at heart. I have been a fighter since my student days. I will continue to fight for the welfare of the people,” he said.

He said that he would like to thank the people of his constituency who stood by him during his difficult times. “I also thank seers, my friends, and supporters who have helped me in various ways,” he said.

Among those who came to see him was Laxmi Hebbalkar, MLA. “ I have come to see my brother, as it is Raksha Bandhan,” she said. Ms. Hebbalkar tied a rakhi on his wrist, put a tilak on his forehead, and gave him a sweet.

She told journalists that she believed that the charges against Mr. Kulkarni were false and that he would be cleared soon.