Former Minister Srinivas Prasad reviews developmental works in Chamarajanagar district

Mr. Prasad, who presided over the Chamarajanagar district developmental co-ordination and monitoring committee meeting on Monday, gathered information on the progress of works on the National Highways passing through the district

Mr. Prasad, who presided over the Chamarajanagar district developmental co-ordination and monitoring committee meeting on Monday, gathered information on the progress of works on the National Highways passing through the district

Former Minister and MP representing Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha V Srinivas Prasad took stock of the implementation of Centrally-sponsored schemes in the district and cautioned the officials against negligence in this regard.

Mr. Prasad, who presided over the Chamarajanagar district developmental co-ordination and monitoring committee meeting on Monday, gathered information on the progress of works on the National Highways passing through the district. He spoke to officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the forest department to sort out the issues pertaining to the road works in Karnataka’s border with Tamil Nadu.

Kollegal MLA N. Mahesh expressed dissatisfaction with the road works and referred to the poor condition of several roads in many pothole-filled stretches in the district. Also, work on construction of the roadside drainage in Kandahalli had come to an abrupt halt, he complained while emphasizing the need for the officials to fill up the potholes and complete the unfinished work.

Mr. Prasad, meanwhile, sought to know from the officials of Agriculture Department if all the eligible farmers were receiving benefits of the Pradhan Mantri’s Kisan Samman scheme and directed them to sort out the issues if there were any.

He also asked the officials to ensure that the beneficiaries of social security schemes like pensions are not hindered. Complaints, if any, should be attended to immediately, he said.

Apart from the Central sponsored schemes, Mr. Prasad also took up issues pertaining to establishment of an exclusive University for Chamarajanagar, payment of compensation to next of kin of COVID-19 patients, who had died, drinking water and forests.

Gundlupet MLA C S Niranjan Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar Charulatha Somal, Chief Executive Officer of Chamarajanagar Zilla Panchayat, Additional Superintendent of Police K S Sundar Raj and other officials were also present during the meeting.