Former Minister S.K. Kanta chosen for Devaraj Urs award 2024

Published - August 16, 2024 06:35 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Labour Minister and social activist S.K. Kanta has been chosen for the Devaraj Urs award for 2024. The award will be conferred on Mr. Kanta by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a function in Bengaluru on August 20.

The award carries a cash prize of ₹5 lakh and a citation. The award selection committee headed by senior activist and writer Allamprabhu Bettadur chose Mr. Kanta, who fought tirelessly for labour rights and social causes for more than three decades.

Officials from the Backward Classes Welfare Department visited Mr. Kanta to invite him officially to the programme.

