Former Minister Revanna falls on temple premises in Holenarsipur taluk

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna had an accidental fall on temple premises at Haradanahalli, his native place, in Holenarsipur taluk on Wednesday.

Mr. Revanna visited Deveshwara Temple to offer a special pooja on the occasion of Ashadha Ekadashi. While leaving the temple, he fell due to slippery ground. The former Minister was in a hurry to visit another temple in Holenarasipur. His supporters rushed to his rescue and took him to the government hospital in Holenarasipur for emergency medical assistance. It is said that Revanna was observing fast on the day.

As the news of his fall spread, many of his supporters and party leaders rushed to the hospital. However, they were not allowed to get inside. Later, as per the advice of the doctors, Revanna left for Bengaluru for higher treatment.

