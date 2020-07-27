Former Minister Raja Madangopal Naik passes away

Madangopal Naik

Yadgir

27 July 2020 14:15 IST

Former Minister Raja Madangopal Naik passed away at the ESIC hospital Kalaburagi on Monday. He was 69. He left behind his wife and two sons.

He tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He was suffering from pneumonia and heart-related diseases, R.V.Naik, Taluk Health Officer of Shorapur, said.

Mr .Naik was elected to the State Assembly from Shorapur constituency in 1983, 1985 and 1989 on a Congress ticket and was ae Minister of State under the then Chief Minister M .Veerappa Moily.

He lost the Assembly election in 2013 when he contested on a BJP ticket.

He was very closely defeated by late A. Venkatesh Naik in Raichur Lok Sabha constituency in 2004 when he (Mr. Naik) contested on a JD(S) ticket.

He had almost abandoned election politics in recent past years and was involved in art and literature and successfully organised the 3rd District Kannada Sahitya Sammelan in Shorapur.

Raju Gowda (Narasimha Naik), MLA of Shorapur, said that “He was a guide. People of Shorapur have lost a true leader.”

“Mr. Naik was a gentleman politician and leader. I have lost my close friend, relative and adviser” former MLA Raja Venkatappa Naik said.