Former Minister opposes clearance of encroachments in Malnad region

Former Minister and Tirthahalli MLA Araga Jnanendra has alleged that Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre’s recent instruction to his officers to clear encroachment left the people in the Malnad region worried.

He and other leaders of the BJP, would stand by the farmers and would break the law, if necessary, he said in a press conference in Shivamogga on Monday.

The Forest Minister had stated that only the encroachments of forest lands reported since 2015 would be cleared. However, the officers had been clearing lands that had been cultivated by growers for decades. “The Minister’s order has created a sense of fear among the people. They do not know when the officer will come and clear their cultivated land,” he said.

The BJP MLA said the party would not allow bagair hukum cultivators on the land. “We will stop the officers if they come to clear the bagair hukum land. Our leader, B.S. Yediyurappa, former Chief Minister, has a history of fighting for bagair hukum cultivators. We will stand by our farmers,” he said.

Further, Mr. Araga Jnanendra said the former Minister was from dry land, and he would not understand the condition of farmers in the Malnad region. “I urge the Minister to hold a meeting with elected representatives from the Malnad region,” he said.

He also opposed the implementation of K. Kasturirangan’s report on the Western Ghats. The report and its recommendations were unscientific. “The State government has earlier opposed it. However, now, the Minister is speaking in its favour. The ecologically sensitive area was decided based on satellite images, not physical verification,” he said.

However, the former Minister, added that he would not oppose the clearance of recent encroachments.

Legislators D.S. Arun, S.N. Channabasappa and others were present at the press conference.