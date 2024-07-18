GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Minister Nagendra remanded in ED custody for five more days 

Valmiki corporation chairman Basanagouda Daddal appears before the agency for questioning

Updated - July 18, 2024 10:10 pm IST

Published - July 18, 2024 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
B. Nagendra

B. Nagendra | Photo Credit: file photo

Former Minister for Scheduled Tribes Welfare B. Nagendra has been remanded in the custody of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) for five more days till July 22.

Meanwhile, Basanagouda Daddal, chairman of the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd., who was also raided by the ED earlier, appeared before it for questioning on Thursday. Mr. Nagendra’s wife, Manjula, was also questioned for several hours on Wednesday.

Mr. Nagendra was arrested by the ED in connection with the scam at the corporation on July 12. His custody ended on Thursday and he was produced before the Special Court of Magistrate for criminal cases against former and present MPs and MLAs.

The ED sought his custody for six more days and it was opposed by the former Minister’s counsel. The court granted the agency his custody for five more days. 

“During the search operations at B Nagendra’s and Basanagouda Daddal’s (corporation’s chairman) premises, ED recovered incriminating documents linking them to the handling of diverted funds during recent general elections. Additionally, associates closely connected to B Nagendra were implicated in fund diversion and cash management. Incriminating evidence related to the handling of these illicit funds was also discovered at the residence of the corporation’s chairman,  Basanagouda Daddal”, the ED had said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ED said that its probe revealed that approximately ₹90 crore was diverted to 18 fake accounts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

It claimed to have found evidence to indicate the diverted funds were used during the general elections, including to buy significant quantity of liquor just before the elections.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.