Former Minister Nafees Fazal releases book on her life

Breaking Barriers: The Story of a Liberal Muslim Woman’s Passage in Indian Politics, a chronicle by Nafees Fazal, the first Muslim woman to become a Minister in South India, was released in Bengaluru on Friday. The book has been co-authored by Sandhya Mendonca.

S.M. Krishna, former Chief Minister, launched the book in an event attended by former Minister Margaret Alva and others. Mr. Krishna, in whose Cabinet Ms. Fazal served as Minister, said that she from the start of her career in politics “defined change, and defied conservatism and resistance to change.”