Former Minister Murugesh Nirani, his brother booked

August 29, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Belagavi

Bagalkot District Police have filed a case against former Minister Murugesh Nirani and his brother Sangamesh Nirani on the charge of assaulting and intimidating leader of farmers Yallappa Hegde.

Based on a complaint by Mr. Hegde, the police in Mudhol registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Tuesday.

Mr. Hegde, who was assaulted by five unidentified men in Bilagi on Monday, is undergoing treatment.

He said that the Nirani brothers were upset with him as he is trying to expose their corruption and anti-people politics.

Meanwhile, members of some organisations, including the Zilla Kurubara Sangha, Kuruba Reservation Agitation Committee and Sangolli Rayya Yuva Sene, staged a protest in Bilagi on Tuesday, condemning the attack and demanding the arrest of the Nirani brothers.