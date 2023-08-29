HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Minister Murugesh Nirani, his brother booked

August 29, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Bagalkot District Police have filed a case against former Minister Murugesh Nirani and his brother Sangamesh Nirani on the charge of assaulting and intimidating leader of farmers Yallappa Hegde.

Based on a complaint by Mr. Hegde, the police in Mudhol registered a First Information Report (FIR) on Tuesday.

Mr. Hegde, who was assaulted by five unidentified men in Bilagi on Monday, is undergoing treatment.

He said that the Nirani brothers were upset with him as he is trying to expose their corruption and anti-people politics.

Meanwhile, members of some organisations, including the Zilla Kurubara Sangha, Kuruba Reservation Agitation Committee and Sangolli Rayya Yuva Sene, staged a protest in Bilagi on Tuesday, condemning the attack and demanding the arrest of the Nirani brothers.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.