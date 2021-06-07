Former Minister Mumtaz Ali Khan passes away

Bengaluru

07 June 2021 12:29 IST

Former Minister Mumtaz Ali Khan (94) passed away here at his residence on Monday.

He held the portfolio of Haj, Wakf and Minority Welfare in the Cabinet of B.S. Yediyurappa in 2008. He had gone with Mr. Yediyurappa to Karnataka Janata Party (KJP) when the latter broke away from the BJP.

He was a one-time MLC. During his tenure as the Wakf Minister, he is credited to have almost solved the year-old problem with the ITC Windsor which is a Wakf property.

Mr. Khan was a noted educationist, and a publisher.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has condoled his death. In a statement here, he said that in the death of Mr. Khan, he had lost a good friend, and a decent politician, who led a simple life.