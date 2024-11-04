Former minister K.S. Eshwarappa claimed that Karnataka will witness a ‘blood revolution’ if the properties registered in the name of waqf are not cancelled.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press conference in Shivamogga on November 4, Mr. Eshwarappa alleged that lakhs of acres of land belonging to Hindus, Hindu temples and Hindu religious institutions had been registered in the name of waqf. “The CM has announced that the notices issued over waqf properties will be withdrawn. However, withdrawing the meaningless notices will not serve any purpose. The CM should cancel the pahanis,” Eshwarappa stated.

The former minister alleged that properties belonging to many religious institutions in Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi districts had been shown in records as waqf properties. The seers of the region had invited him to visit such places and draw the government’s attention to the issue.

“I will be visiting these districts tomorrow (November 5). We will decide the future course of protest on the issue under the guidance of seers. If the government does not respond to our demand, the State will witness a blood revolution under the leadership of seers,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.