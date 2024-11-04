GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former minister K.S. Eshwarappa warns of ‘blood revolution’ in Karnataka over waqf property row

He alleged that lakhs of acres of land belonging to Hindus, Hindu temples and Hindu religious institutions had been registered in the name of waqf

Updated - November 04, 2024 03:28 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Former deputy CM K S Eshwarappa

Former deputy CM K S Eshwarappa | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

Former minister K.S. Eshwarappa claimed that Karnataka will witness a ‘blood revolution’ if the properties registered in the name of waqf are not cancelled. 

In a press conference in Shivamogga on November 4, Mr. Eshwarappa alleged that lakhs of acres of land belonging to Hindus, Hindu temples and Hindu religious institutions had been registered in the name of waqf. “The CM has announced that the notices issued over waqf properties will be withdrawn. However, withdrawing the meaningless notices will not serve any purpose. The CM should cancel the pahanis,” Eshwarappa stated.

The former minister alleged that properties belonging to many religious institutions in Bagalkot, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi districts had been shown in records as waqf properties. The seers of the region had invited him to visit such places and draw the government’s attention to the issue. 

“I will be visiting these districts tomorrow (November 5). We will decide the future course of protest on the issue under the guidance of seers. If the government does not respond to our demand, the State will witness a blood revolution under the leadership of seers,” he added.

Published - November 04, 2024 03:21 pm IST

Karnataka

