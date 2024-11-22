Former minister K.S. Eshwarappa has urged the government of Karnataka to clear the confusion over BPL cards within a week and ensure all those eligible beneficiaries get back the facility.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on November 22, Mr. Eshwarappa said at least 100 people met him at his residence on November 21 and expressed shock over the cancelled BPL cards. They were all worried about losing food grains and other facilities linked to the BPL cards.

“I am not in support of issuing cards to people who pay income tax, and those in government jobs. But all the eligible families should continue to get the cards,” he stated.

The former minister said there has been confusion in the State Cabinet over the issue. The statements issued by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies K.H. Muniyappa did not match. Blaming the Central Government’s policy for cancelling the cards is pointless. “Did the Central Government form any new policy on the issue in recent times? Why has the State Government been silent on the issue all these years?” he wanted to know.

Further, he said that he would stage protests along with the poor families who lost the cards if the State Government did not resolve the issue within a week.

