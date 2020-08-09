Former Minister G. Ramakrishna passes away

Veteran Congress leader and former Minister G. Ramakrishna, who was suffering from age-related ailments, passed away at his residence here on Sunday. He was 84. He is survived by his wife and three sons. Sources close to his family said that his last rites would be conducted on Monday afternoon.

Ramakrishna had served as Medical Education Minister for a brief stint in the Veerappa Moily Cabinet. He was MLA for three times, twice representing Kamalapur constituency and once Gulbarga Rural constituency, in Kalaburagi district.

He led the Keerthi Education Trust that ran a host of educational institutions that included paramedical and educational colleges.

Deputy Chief Minister and Kalaburagi in-charge Govind M. Karjol, the former Union Minister M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Chittapur MLA Priyank Kharge, Jevargi MLA Ajay Singh, the former Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil were among those who condoled the death of the senior Congressman.