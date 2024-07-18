ADVERTISEMENT

Former Minister Eshwarappa, supporters take out march in Shivamogga over delay in completing Ashraya housing projects

Published - July 18, 2024 07:56 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and his supporter took out a march opposing the delay in completing housing schemes in Shivamogga, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and his supporters took out a protest march in Shivamogga on Thursday, demanding the State government complete the Ashraya housing schemes at Govindapura and Gopishetti Koppa, on the city outskirts, at the earliest.

The protest held under the banner of Rashtrabhaktara Balaga began at Ramanna Shetti Park and concluded at Gopi Circle. Along the march, the protesters, who carried saffron flags, raised slogans demanding the early completion of the projects. Later, Mr. Eshwarappa and others submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.

Mr. Eshwarappa said the housing schemes were planned for nine years for the benefit of poor people residing in the city. Hundreds of people applied for houses after paying their contribution. However, of the total project to build 3,000 houses, only 288 have been allotted to the beneficiaries so far.

He urged Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade to take the issue seriously and ensure the beneficiaries get the houses at the earliest. He also appealed to the government to help the beneficiaries get bank loans to clear their contributions.

The former Minister urged the district administration to ensure those residing at Govindapura get transport facilities.

