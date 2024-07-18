GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Minister Eshwarappa, supporters take out march in Shivamogga over delay in completing Ashraya housing projects

Published - July 18, 2024 07:56 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and his supporter took out a march opposing the delay in completing housing schemes in Shivamogga, on Thursday.

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and his supporter took out a march opposing the delay in completing housing schemes in Shivamogga, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa and his supporters took out a protest march in Shivamogga on Thursday, demanding the State government complete the Ashraya housing schemes at Govindapura and Gopishetti Koppa, on the city outskirts, at the earliest.

The protest held under the banner of Rashtrabhaktara Balaga began at Ramanna Shetti Park and concluded at Gopi Circle. Along the march, the protesters, who carried saffron flags, raised slogans demanding the early completion of the projects. Later, Mr. Eshwarappa and others submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner.

Mr. Eshwarappa said the housing schemes were planned for nine years for the benefit of poor people residing in the city. Hundreds of people applied for houses after paying their contribution. However, of the total project to build 3,000 houses, only 288 have been allotted to the beneficiaries so far.

He urged Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade to take the issue seriously and ensure the beneficiaries get the houses at the earliest. He also appealed to the government to help the beneficiaries get bank loans to clear their contributions.

The former Minister urged the district administration to ensure those residing at Govindapura get transport facilities.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.