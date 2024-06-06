Former Minister Eshwarappa says he knew he would not win Lok Sabha elections and that he contested to initiate debates in BJP

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, who contested as an Independent candidate for the Shivamogga Lok Sabha seat, has said that he knew he would not win, but only contested to initiate a debate in the BJP about one family’s hold in the party, and the trend of ignoring leaders belonging to backward classes and Dalit communities.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, Mr. Eshwarappa said: “I was not under the impression that I would win. My objective was to initiate a debate. I have succeeded in achieving my objective. Now, the issues I raised are being discussed.”

Mr. Eshwarappa, who was upset with the party after his son K.E. Kanthesh was denied the ticket to contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Haveri seat, lost by securing only 30,050 votes.

The former Minister said the people of Shivamogga voted for the BJP because they wanted to see Narendra Modi continue as Prime Minister. “They understood that I would suffer defeat. Hence, fearing that a split in the votes favouring Mr. Modi would benefit the Congress candidate, they all voted for the BJP. What they did was the right thing,” he said.

However, he said he was unhappy with the BJP’s performance in Karnataka. In the 2019 elections, the party won 25 seats. This time, the number had reduced to 17.

“Why did the BJP lose the remaining nine seats, despite a wave in favour of Mr. Modi? I believe the party neglected the Backward Classes and Dalits, and hence they lost seats. The same thing happened in the last Assembly elections,” he said.

Asked about his next move, Mr. Eshwarappa said he was young at 76 and still had a long career. “I am not in a hurry. I will discuss with friends and well-wishers before taking any decision,” he said. However, he added that he would neither give up Hindutva nor leave the BJP.

When asked whether he would relaunch the Rayanna Brigade, named after Sangolli Rayanna, Mr. Eshwarappa said he had not decided anything yet.

