Former Minister Eshwarappa alleges CM delaying to take action on corruption in ST Development Corporation

Former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa has come down heavily on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for not removing Minister for Tribal Affairs B. Nagendra from the cabinet following allegations of corruption in the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation.

Mr. Eshwarappa spoke to the media in Shivamogga after meeting family members of P. Chandrashekharan, an official with the corporation who ended his life recently.

The former Minister said during the BJP rule, when there were allegations against him, the Congress leaders, including Siddaramaiah, staged protests demanding his (Eshwarappa’s) resignation. “I resigned within two days; later, it was proved that I had no role in the case. However, Siddaramaiah has been delaying taking action against the Minister, though the death-note of the official clearly mentions the role of the minister,” he said.

The minister himself, Eshwarappa said, had admitted that there had been misappropriation of funds. “Where is the need to delay taking action against the minister, even after he admitted to the irregularities in the corporation? The CM should take his resignation and hand over the case to the CBI,” he said.

Eshwarappa also demanded a compensation of ₹50 lakh for the family of the official. Earlier in the day, during his visit to Chandrashekharan’s family, he handed over a checque to support higher education of the official’s children.

