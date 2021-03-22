Former Minister dies

Former Minister B.D. Basavaraju died of old age-related health issues in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Sunday night. He was 85. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Basavaraju, who represented Sakleshpur constituency in the State Assembly, served as Minister for Education only for a few days during the rule of the Janata Party in thre1980s.

Later he joined the JD(U) but did not win a chance to represent the constituency.

He had kept himself away from politics since 2004. The last rites were held at Ballupete on Monday. Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and others have mourned his death.