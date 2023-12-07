Former Minister demands probe into Arjuna’s death

December 07, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - Shivamogga

Raising doubts over the way the elephant capture operation was conducted in Yeslur Range, former Minister H.K. Kumaraswamy demanded a high-level probe into the death of Arjuna, the tusker, that died in a fight with a wild tusker on December 4.

In a press conference in Sakleshpur on Wednesday, Mr. Kumaraswamy said that the mortal remains of the tusker was buried without a proper post-mortem. “The action of the Forest Department has prompted the public to doubt the way the operation was handled. The department had not taken safety measures as per the protocol,” he alleged.

Earlier in August, shooter H.H. Venkatesh died in a similar circumstance. The department was responsible for his death. “The mahout of Arjuna has repeatedly said that the elephant suffered a bullet injury. The officers have not conducted a proper examination to clarify doubts on this issue. However, the police dispersed the local people who raised these issues by using their lathis,” he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy demanded that the government hold a high-level probe into the issue to bring out the truth and take action against those responsible for Arjuna’s death.

