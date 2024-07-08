GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Minister B.C. Patil’s son-in-law found dead

Published - July 08, 2024 08:25 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister and BJP leader B.C. Patil’s son-in-law Pratap Kumar K.G. was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Monday.

Pratap Kumar, 41, who was married to Mr. Patil’s daughter, Sowmya Patil, was working as a contractor at Hirekerur in Haveri district.

He was found unconscious in a car near Arakera in Honnali taluk of Davangere district. The local people, suspecting that he attempted suicide, took him to the hospital.

Later, as per the advice of doctors, he was shifted to McGann Hospital in Shivamogga. It is said that he died on the way to the hospital. The police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

(Those in distress and facing suicidal thoughts can call up the helpline 104 for counselling.)

