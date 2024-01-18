Former Minister B. Shivaramu alleges ‘unethical people’ joining the Congress eyeing the party ticket

January 18, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

Former Minister B. Shivaramu has said many “unethical people” were joining Congress, eyeing the party ticket.

In a press conference in Arasikere on Thursday, Mr. Shivaramu, a four-time Congress MLA, said he did not quit the Congress when former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and others invited him to join the BJP. “People with no history of working for the Congress party have become party ticket aspirants. Should they not work for the party? There has been an increase in the entry of such “unethical persons” to the party,” he said.

He maintained that if a Lingayat aspirant was fielded in Arasikere constituency in the 2023 elections, the Congress could have won all the seats. “Because the Congress fielded a Vokkaliga in Arasikere, the party won only one while losing all other seats,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Further, Mr. Shivaramu, criticising Arasikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, the only Congress MLA in Hassan district, alleging that he was not concentrating on strengthening the party in other constituencies of the district. “If he wants to become a Minister or head any board, he should take party workers in other constituencies into confidence. Many leaders and workers are of the opinion that they have been sidelined in the party,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.