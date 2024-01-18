GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Minister B. Shivaramu alleges ‘unethical people’ joining the Congress eyeing the party ticket

January 18, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister B. Shivaramu has said many “unethical people” were joining Congress, eyeing the party ticket.

In a press conference in Arasikere on Thursday, Mr. Shivaramu, a four-time Congress MLA, said he did not quit the Congress when former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and others invited him to join the BJP. “People with no history of working for the Congress party have become party ticket aspirants. Should they not work for the party? There has been an increase in the entry of such “unethical persons” to the party,” he said.

He maintained that if a Lingayat aspirant was fielded in Arasikere constituency in the 2023 elections, the Congress could have won all the seats. “Because the Congress fielded a Vokkaliga in Arasikere, the party won only one while losing all other seats,” he said.

Further, Mr. Shivaramu, criticising Arasikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, the only Congress MLA in Hassan district, alleging that he was not concentrating on strengthening the party in other constituencies of the district. “If he wants to become a Minister or head any board, he should take party workers in other constituencies into confidence. Many leaders and workers are of the opinion that they have been sidelined in the party,” he said.

