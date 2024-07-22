ADVERTISEMENT

Former minister B. Nagendra remanded to judicial custody in connection with alleged scam in Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation

Published - July 22, 2024 04:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

On July 22, the ED did not seek further custody

The Hindu Bureau

Congress MLA and former minister B. Nagendra was arrested in connection with an alleged multi-crore scam at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

A special court in Bengaluru remanded former minister Bt. Nagendra to judicial custody for 14 days on July 22. The Congress MLA from Ballari Rural was produced in the special court by ED officials at the end of his extended custody period.

B. Nagendra was arrested in connection with an alleged multi-crore scam at the Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation. On July 22, the ED did not seek further custody. He was remanded in judicial custody till August 4.

The Congress MLA was arrested on July 12 under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following a search operation across 23 premises in four States.

ED claims to have found incriminating documents while searching the premises of B. Nagendra and another Congress MLA Basanagouda Daddal, who is Chairman of Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation and represents Raichur Rural constituency in the Assembly. The documents allegedly link the two Congress MLAs to the handling of diverted funds for 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

