Former Minister A. Manju joins JD (S)

March 11, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

Former Minister A. Manju formally joined Janata Dal (S) on Friday in the presence of party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and other leaders, including former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Mr. Manju had earlier announced his decision and also that he would contest from the Arkalgud Assembly constituency on the JD(S) ticket in the coming elections.

Mr. Manju, who was Minister for Animal Husbandry in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, lost the election in 2018. He joined the BJP and ran for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat in 2019, but was defeated by JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna. Following differences within the BJP, he left the party.