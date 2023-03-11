HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Minister A. Manju joins JD (S)

March 11, 2023 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bageshree S 5939
A. Manju joining the Janata Dal (S) in the presence of H.D. Deve Gowda and other leaders on Saturday.

A. Manju joining the Janata Dal (S) in the presence of H.D. Deve Gowda and other leaders on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Minister A. Manju formally joined Janata Dal (S) on Friday in the presence of party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda and other leaders, including former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

Mr. Manju had earlier announced his decision and also that he would contest from the Arkalgud Assembly constituency on the JD(S) ticket in the coming elections.

Mr. Manju, who was Minister for Animal Husbandry in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, lost the election in 2018. He joined the BJP and ran for the Hassan Lok Sabha seat in 2019, but was defeated by JD(S) candidate Prajwal Revanna. Following differences within the BJP, he left the party.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.