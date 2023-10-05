Former mayors for demolition of heritage markets

October 05, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MYSURU

A few former mayors belonging to Congress said here on Thursday that both Devaraja market and Lansdowne building in the city should be demolished to pave way for a new structure.

Addressing media persons, Mr. Narasimha Iyengar, and B.K. Prakash said that both the heritage markets were over a century old, had outlived their utility, and were dilapidated.

Referring to the expert committee report which was constituted to study the two markets, the former mayors said that the committee had also recommended for demolition as it was crumbling bit by bit.

Mr. Iyengar and Prakash said the new building could be designed to match the façade of the old market. They also sought first preference to the existing tenants in the allotment of shops. Reiterating that the old market has to make way for the new one to meet the requirements and to cater to the population density of the present times, the former mayors said that they will submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Mr. Siddarmaiah in this connection.

Both the Devaraja market and Lansdowne building were constructed in the 1880s and were among a slew of such facilities built by the maharajas, the other two being the Mandi market and the Vani Vilas market both of which are also in a dilapidated state.

The structural stability of the Devaraja Market came into question when portions of the building collapsed over many years and its weakness was aggravated by a series of fires that further weakened it. In the interim no sincere efforts were made to take up restoration and conservation. Multiple committees were constituted most of which were in favour of restoration but the Mysuru City Corporation councillors passed a resolution clearing its demolition.

At the behest of the government, another committee comprising structural engineers was constituted and it suggested that the building be demolished and the district heritage committee also approved the same. Though the issue landed in the court and a PIL was filed to conserve it, the litigation was dismissed.

The Lansdowne building also suffered a similar fate, and it is out of bounds for the public ever since a portion of it collapsed in August 2012 resulting in the death of four persons. Soon after the government released funds to repair the market, the works remained a non-starter as the authorities were unclear whether to opt for conservation or demolition.