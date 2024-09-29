GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former mayor threatens to interrupt Dasara inauguration

Expresses ‘‘outrage’‘ over restrictions on Mahisha Dasara

Updated - September 29, 2024 08:59 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former mayor Purushottam, Swami Jnanaprakash, writer K.S. Bhagawan and others at the inauguration of Mahisha Mandalothsava in Mysuru on Sunday.

Former mayor Purushottam, Swami Jnanaprakash, writer K.S. Bhagawan and others at the inauguration of Mahisha Mandalothsava in Mysuru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Former Mayor Purushottam who is one of the main organisers of Mahisha Dasara or Mahisha Mandalothosava threatened to “thwart” this year’s Dasara to be held from October 3to 12 in the city.

He said a parallel procession will be taken out from Ashokapuram to Town Hall during Vijayadashmi on October 12th and added that a negative message will be sent across the State and the country about festival to discourage and prevent people from visiting Mysuru.

In his opening remarks of Mahisha Mandalothsava, Mr. Purushottam not only criticized the police move in clamping Section 163 of BNSS, but said that he was prevented from exercising his constitutional right of following his beliefs and paying respects to Mahishasura.

“The patience of the marginalised community has been tested and I will see how Dasara will be inaugurated on October 3,” said Mr.Purushottam.

“Today’s programme should have been conducted on a grand scale but the government of the day has prevented us from exercising our right. Our sentiments have been hurt,” he added.

Dubbing the administration as “incompetent”, the former mayor said that as per the prevailing law, restrictions should be placed on those who prevent others from exercising their rights and not those who follow their beliefs.

Published - September 29, 2024 08:55 pm IST

