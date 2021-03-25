Former Mayor Sudhir Saraf dead

The former Mayor Sudhir Saraf died in Hubballi on Thursday.

The 54-year-old BJP leader was suffering from COVID-19-related complications for some time.

Hailing from a family with roots in the Sangh Parivar, he served as the general secretary of the BJP in Dharwad district. He was a RSS volunteer since childhood and held various responsibilities in the organisation. He had served as a member of the city corporation for nearly 15 years. His last rites were conducted at the Keshwapur crematorium on Thursday.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has condoled the death of Saraf saying that it felt as sad as losing a family member. “We had all hoped he would recover from the illness. But we are shocked to hear this,” he said.

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar also expressed his condolences.