Former Mayor moots relocation of bus stand to decongest heart of Mysuru city

The debate on the imperatives of decongesting the city centre has resumed after a long hiatus with former Mayor Sandesh Swamy calling for relocation of the suburban bus stand as a step in this direction.

In a letter to Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, he suggested that the suburban bus stand that handles inter-State and intra-State services could be shifted to Bannimantap where the KSRTC has a bus depot with 17 acres of land large enough to construct a huge facility.

At the same time, the existing city bus stand should commence operations from the suburban stand on the Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road which in turn will help reduce vehicle density around K.R. Circle and the palace, Mr. Swamy added.

The former Mayor pointed out that the suburban bus stand handles over 3,000 services daily and chokes the heart of the city apart from adding to the noise and air pollution. Besides, the high traffic density creates congestion which has a cascading effect on the surrounding areas and spills over to other parts of the city, said Mr. Swamy.

He also pointed out that the footpath on the stretch leading to the suburban bus stand was fully encroached by street vendors and pedestrians were forced to walk on roads which further impeded the traffic movement.

Sandesh Swamy lamented none of the elected representatives or officials have applied their minds to conceive a new solution and were content with facilities created in the 1970s but have long surpassed their carrying capacities.

The current bus density and frequency were such that inter-State and intra-State buses tend to line up for nearly half a km before they can be allotted space to berth the vehicles. The situation is similar to city bus stands as a result of which the central business areas like K.R. Circle, Chamaraja Circle, and surrounding areas tend to be choked with vehicles.

Though sporadic efforts and suggestions were made for more than 10 years to relocate the city bus stand, it was a non-starter as the place identified was earmarked and notified as playground or open space in the city development plan. A suggestion was made to establish a bus stand at the JK Grounds but it was met with stiff resistance as the place belonged to Mysore Medical College and Research Institute and a designated playground could not be used for any other purpose.

The decongestion of the heart of Mysuru is reckoned to be imperative to reclaim the heritage ambience of the area which is also the core tourism zone which now marred by traffic density.