February 05, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The former Mayor Vijay More helped shift a person injured in an accident in Belagavi on Sunday. Mr. More and his son Allan More stopped their car and rushed to help the person who was injured in an accident on the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway. Mr. More called an ambulance and the local police to the spot. The injured was shifted to the hospital. He is recovering, the police said.