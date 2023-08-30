Former Mayor decides to write to Lokayukta against Food Safety officer

August 30, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The former Mayor Sharanu Modi has said that he will write to the Lokayukta seeking an investigation of what he said biased conduct of District Officer of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India in Kalaburagi Archana Kamalapurkar.

A day after an audio clip of a heated phone conversation between the former Mayor and Dr. Kamalapurkar went viral, the officer came before the media on Tuesday to say that the former Mayor is stopping her from discharging her official duty.

Meanwhile, the former Mayor and one of the partners of Sanjeevini reverse osmosis plant Shivakumar jointly held a press conference on Wednesday and said that the officer raided only Sanjeevini reverse osmosis plant, though more than a 100 plants operating in the city have failed to renew their licence.

The officer was targeting only Sanjeevini reverse osmosis plant, they added.

Mr. Shivakumar also said that Dr. Kamalapurkar demanded ₹50,000 from him during her visit to raid the plant.

The former Mayor, meanwhile, said that he will lodge a complaint with the district in-charge Minister and also the Deputy Commissioner against Dr. Kamalapurkar.